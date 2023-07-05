Boyd Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,120 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.