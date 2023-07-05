BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in BrainsWay by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $55,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
