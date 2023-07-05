Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $153,171.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

