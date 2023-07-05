BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Head-To-Head Analysis

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Free Report) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16% Boston Beer 2.82% 7.58% 5.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Boston Beer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $130,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A Boston Beer $2.09 billion 1.82 $67.26 million $4.86 63.69

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Boston Beer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Boston Beer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Beer 6 5 3 0 1.79

Boston Beer has a consensus target price of $307.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Beer has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Beer beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. also sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

