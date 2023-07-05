Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Up 31.8% in June

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Bridgetown by 127.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bridgetown by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 841,222 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Bridgetown by 3.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 919,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bridgetown by 358.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 457,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Shares of BTWN stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.79 million, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Bridgetown has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.