Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.