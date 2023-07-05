Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $74.00

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

