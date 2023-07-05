Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $25.63

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $141,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE BALY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $727.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Free Report

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.