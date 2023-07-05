Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $25.63

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.
BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $141,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bally’s Stock Performance
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.