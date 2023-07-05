Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $7.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

CSSE stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Insider Transactions at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.45 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 195.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cosmo Denicola acquired 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 428,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 405,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Free Report

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

