Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $10.29

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTIC. JMP Securities lowered CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities lowered CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

