Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $65.14

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,330,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

Envestnet stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.