Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $14.78

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

F opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

