Brokerages Set Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) PT at $0.52

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

MYBUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

