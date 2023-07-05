Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $141.44

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

RGLD opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.