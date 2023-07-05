Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price at $40.14

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

