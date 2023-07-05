Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $48.40

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $94,450.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

