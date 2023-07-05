Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $265.06

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $251.73 on Friday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.76 and its 200 day moving average is $247.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.