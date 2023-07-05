Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) PT at $147.87

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

