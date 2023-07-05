Brokers Offer Predictions for Lindsay Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lindsay in a research note issued on Thursday, June 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNN. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Lindsay Stock Performance

LNN opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $110.43 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 3,576.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

