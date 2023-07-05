Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Trading Down 2.5%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.76 and last traded at $67.09. 131,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,223,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

