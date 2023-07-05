Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $108.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.41. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

