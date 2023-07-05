CACI International Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.83.

CACI opened at $340.69 on Monday. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $342.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

