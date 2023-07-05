Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.80.

CDNS stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,061 shares of company stock valued at $43,056,105. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

