Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 32,772 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

