Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.3 %

MET opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

