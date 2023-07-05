Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,900,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

