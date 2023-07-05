Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Free Report) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 5.53% of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTG. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOTG opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.89.

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

