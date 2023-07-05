Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.62 and a 200-day moving average of $409.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

