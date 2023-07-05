Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

