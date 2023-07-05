Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.