Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

