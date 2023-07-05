Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

