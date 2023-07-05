Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 760 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Shares of ACN opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

