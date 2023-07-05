Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.70 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$453.83 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.2001332 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

