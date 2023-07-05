Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $50,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 143,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,426.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $18,208,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 44.3% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

