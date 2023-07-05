Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $297,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,193.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.54 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,246.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,171.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.