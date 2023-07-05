Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after acquiring an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,767,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,522,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,038,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

