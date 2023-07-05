Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.7 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.38. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.