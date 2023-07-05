CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Stock Performance

PRTS stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.15 million, a PE ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $68,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 1,888,719 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 144.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 928,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 896,659 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.