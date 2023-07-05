Carr Financial Group Corp Has $447,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

