Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Carrefour Price Performance

CRRFY stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Carrefour Announces Dividend

Carrefour Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

