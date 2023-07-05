Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 848,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 159,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $243.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.56. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $183.45 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

