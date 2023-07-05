Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $247.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.15.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

