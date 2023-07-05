CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $2.58 on Monday. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

(Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Stories

