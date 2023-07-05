Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.50

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 149111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Cenkos Securities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of £14.74 million, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About Cenkos Securities

(Free Report)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the institutional stockbroking business in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, such as technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.