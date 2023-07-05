Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Trimmed by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Centene by 598.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

