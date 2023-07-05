Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 2.6%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $6.03. 3,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 164,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $575.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

