ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHPT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,446,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,446,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 972,073 shares of company stock worth $8,443,670. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

