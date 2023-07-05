Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CTHR opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Articles
