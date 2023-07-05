Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

