Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,524 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.